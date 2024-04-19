Bridge on Highway 50 closes west of Gunnison for safety concerns

GUNNISON AND MONTROSE COUNTIES, Colo. — U.S. Highway 50 is closed between Gunnison and Montrose for safety concerns, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a news release Thursday.

The Federal Highway Administration and state engineers urged CDOT to shut the bridge down after reviewing the findings from a safety inspection, according to Thursday's news release. The Federal Highway Administration asked CDOT to inspect the bridge because of issues with similar high-strength steel bridges across the country.

The crews found cracking on the US Highway bridge that posed a safety hazard on the bridge, CDOT said.

Closing it down could create a significant detour for drivers commuting through Montrose and Gunnison, CDOT said. The agency recommended travelers find an alternate route.

CDOT recommended drivers take Interstate 70 to the north or U.S. Route 160 to the south.

"CDOT understands the inconvenience that this creates and is rapidly evaluating options to improve options for residents, businesses, and travelers on the western slope... CDOT and local partners are exploring whether it is feasible at this point in the season to clear local seasonal routes that may be able to significantly reduce the detour time for local travelers," the agency said in its Thursday news release.

Crews are working on a detour at the Old Lake City cutoff once the road is clear of snow.

People who live in the area will be allowed through the shut down to get to their homes though, according to CDOT.

