Interstate 70, Highway 40 close in both directions from Morrison to Lookout Mountain exits due to semi fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 and Highway 40 are closed in both directions from the Morrison to Lookout Mountain exits Wednesday morning due to a semitruck fire, according to Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

ALERT: I-70 and Hwy 40 are closed in both directions from the Morrison exit to the Lookout Mountain exit. A semi heading westbound is leaking hazardous materials. Hazmat crews are responding, and Colorado State Patrol is the lead agency. Avoid the area. It’s unclear how long the… pic.twitter.com/Jb1701oAha — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 27, 2025

Crews are working to put out a semitruck fire "involving some form of acid" on I-70, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Ivan Alvarado told Denver7.

Due to safety concerns from the acid leaking onto westbound I-70, CSP has closed large portions of the road.

CSP said the driver is okay and out of the semitruck talking with a state trooper. However, there is no estimated time for reopening, according to Sergeant Alvarado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and hazmat teams are responding to the scene of the crash for cleanup and investigation.