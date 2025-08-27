I-70 closure sparks traffic chaos and criticism

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A closure on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning that resulted in a domino effect of other semi drivers getting stuck on side roads as they tried to avoid the highway has many wondering if the situation could have been handled better.

Denver7’s Traffic Anchor Jayson Luber said the area around I-70 was not designed for alternative routes.

“When you look at I-70, especially in the foothills, there's not a lot of roads to get you around I-70,” Luber said.

Denver7 Traffic Hazmat closure on I-70 west of Golden leads to stuck semis on nearby roads Katie Parkins

Colorado State Patrol closed both directions of I-70 and Highway 40 just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, after a semi-truck caught fire and was leaking hydrochloric acid.

That led drivers to try Grapevine Road, which has several sharp turns and is not fully paved.

Then just before 10 a.m., a semi overturned on one of those turns, spilling fuel and creating another incident for emergency responders on Wednesday morning.

“That is not designed for semis, not like I-70, and so this is one of the problems where CDOT or the state patrol is making the decisions of where to close these roads. They should be thinking about where these drivers are going to try to get to, and what kind of roads they are going to be using.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation said other semis also got stuck on Lariat Loop Road.

All roads had been cleaned up and reopened by 2:30 p.m.

Luber said drivers need more communication and direction during a closure.

“It would be really helpful for either CDOT, state patrol, or local law enforcement to think about where you're going to divert these cars, these drivers, and help them get through there,” Luber said. “They could put officers up there at these roadways and help direct traffic.”