Inside RTD's security command center where dispatchers can get live look inside buses, light rail trains

DENVER — Inside the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) security command center, dispatchers can get a live look inside buses and light rail trains.

The agency announced on Tuesday all of its buses have been fitted with technology that allows dispatchers to both see and hear people and situations unfolding inside. Currently, about a fifth of its light rail trains have cameras.

Cameras should be installed throughout the entire light rail system by June 2027, according to Israel Laufer, manager of Integrated Security Technology.

According to RTD, the cameras start recording whenever a bus or rail train is turned on. Those cameras allow dispatchers to both see and hear inside.

"We never had the ability to go ahead and see live video feeds directly from the bus. All it was was communication between the bus operator over a two-way radio to the bus dispatch or police dispatch," said Laufer.

Each driver also has a panic button that instantly alerts dispatchers to focus on the bus or train. Laufer said that button is pressed roughly 10 times a day.

"It could be somebody bumping or it could be a flat tire or any other operational issue on the bus. Not all are security related," said Laufer.

Acting RTD Chief of Police Steve Martingano said the cameras will help with response time, though he noted that officers will be responding to a moving location.

"By the time some of that information trickles back, they might be 10 or 15 blocks away," said Martingano.

As an RTD driver for 24 years, Ron Short said his job entails much more than just getting passengers from Point A to Point B.

"When you're out there in a situation like that, five seconds feels like five hours," said Short, who is a member of ATU 1001. "I've been threatened to get shot. I've been spit on."

Short said he's never had an extra set of eyes watching over his route, ready to assist at a moment's notice. He's hopeful the new technology will make a difference.

"I'm all on board, but I will be watching," said Short.