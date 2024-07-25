'We're not taking any questions:' RTD Police Chief on leave as senior managers fail to address concerns

DENVER — The Regional Transit District’s (RTD) Chief of Police has silently been placed on leave and under investigation since July 1st. This comes as agency leaders fail to address public concerns, calling the decision a "personnel matter."

Joel Fitzgerald Sr. has held the position as RTD Chief of Police and Emergency Management for nearly two years, and according to sources, is the highest-paid police chief in the metro area.

At an unrelated press conference Thursday about "live look-in", new cameras on RTD buses, the agency said it would not answer questions about Chief Fitzgerald's leave.

In an effort to address the lack of accountability from the multi-million tax-payer-funded agency, Denver7 Investigates asked questions anyway.

"Doesn't the public have a right to know?," said Chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski.

"Tony, we're not taking any questions about Chief Fitzgerald," said Marta Sipeki, Senior Manager of Public Relations at RTD.

The current acting chief, Steven Martingano, dodged multiple questions when asked why the public was not made aware of Fitzgerald's leave or pending investigation for several weeks.

"I'm here to promote the success that we have here. And, you know, I'd appreciate it for all the questions to be geared to the live look-in," Martingano said.

"So you have nothing to say?," Tony Kovaleski asked.

Martingano responded, "Any other questions about live look-in?"

"I guess you answered the question," said Denver7's chief investigator.

Local Questions remain as RTD police chief Fitzgerald placed on investigative leave Jeff Anastasio

Denver7 Investigates also spoke with Chief Fitzgerald, who said he "can't say anything right now, but there will be a day when we can talk. Right now, I look forward to when I can get back to work."

RTD board member Bobby Dishell has also responded to questions from Denver7 Investigates, saying, "at the end of the day, this is a personnel matter and the Chief is innocent until proven otherwise."

Also, Denver7 Investigates left messages for more than a half dozen board members, who have not returned calls.

Denver7