Highway 7 closes in both directions from I-25 to Washington Street for crash following police pursuit

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Highway 7 is closed in both directions from I-25 to Washington Street for a crash following a law enforcement pursuit, the Broomfield Police Department said.



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Hwy. 7 closes in both directions from I-25 to Washington St. for crash

There was a report of a carjacking around 5:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD), with the alleged carjacking victim still inside the vehicle west of 1st and Wolff Streets. By 5:20 a.m., a DPD officer located the vehicle and started pursuing it on northbound I-25.

By 5:36 a.m. Friday, the driver of the vehicle crashed just east of I-25 at Highway 7 and Washington Street, DPD said.

The carjacking suspect and victim were both taken to the hospital. The victim has serious bodily injuries, according to DPD. The suspect was a 17-year-old boy and the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

Broomfied police advised morning commuters to expect significant traffic delays, as drivers are re-rerouted at Weld County Road 8 or Erie Parkway.