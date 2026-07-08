Fatal motorcycle crash closes northbound Santa Fe to westbound Hwy. 285

SHERIDAN, Colo. — A fatal motorcycle crash closed northbound Santa Fe Drive to westbound Highway 285 Wednesday morning, according to the Sheridan Police Department.

While drivers are still able to travel on the rest of northbound and southbound Santa Fe, there are several lane closures. Sheridan police ask drivers avoid the area if possible.

The crash happened around 6:08 a.m. Wednesday when a motorcycle rear-ended an Xfinity work truck at northbound Santa Fe and 285, Sheridan police said.

The intersection will be close for an extended period of time as Sheridan police clean up and investigate the crash.