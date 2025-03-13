Watch Now
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Ward Road Thursday morning

A toddler taken to the hospital but expected to be okay, Wheat Ridge police says
Eastbound Interstate 70 closed at 32nd Ave. due to a multi-vehicle crash at Ward Road Thursday morning, Jeffcom 911 said.
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Ward Road Thursday morning, Wheat Ridge police confirmed to Denver7.

A toddler was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay, according to Wheat Ridge police.

One of the drivers was suspected of driving under the influence and going the wrong way in traffic, Wheat Ridge police said. That driver is in custody.

Eastbound I-70 closed at 32nd Ave. for the crash investigation,Jeffcom 911 said. The closure started at Highway 58, but law enforcement pushed it back, to make the detour easier.

Luber advised, the investigation into the crash will likely take several hours.

The access from eastbound Highway 58 to eastbound I-70 is closed to keep drivers off I-70, but eastbound 58 is open to westbound I-70. Traffic backed up on westbound I-70 before Kipling Street after the crash occurred, Luber reported.

Use 6th Ave. to Interstate 25 and then back north to I-70, or use W. Colfax Avenue to either Kipling Street or Wadsworth Boulevard to get to I-70 for anyone who needs access closer to the west side of town, Luber recommended.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person who died once family is notified.

