Woman killed in I-70 wrong-way, suspected DUI crash remembered as 'loving, joyful, and kind'

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The woman killed in the I-70 wrong-way, suspected DUI crash in Wheat Ridge Thursday morning is being remembered as someone filled with "spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self control."

Jody Chavez was identified by family as the victim in Thursday morning's crash.

Her husband, Steven Chavez, showed up to the suspect's first appearance in a Jefferson County courtroom on Thursday. Chavez told Denver7 he was there to advocate for a no-bond hold on 24-year-old Jian Bin Chen.

Chen is suspected of driving under the influence and driving and against incoming traffic on eastbound I-70 near Ward Road when he allegedly hit Jody's vehicle nearly head-on, killing her and sending her 2-year-old son, who was in the backseat, to the hospital.

"Jody is an amazing mother and wife," Chavez said of his late wife. "She leaves behind seven children. We're all shocked by what happened."

Chavez said he made the decision to go to Chen's court hearing Thursday because he wanted to speak to the judge directly.

"I'm also delighted to hear the court set a high cash, only $100,000 bond, to keep this man off the streets for the safety of other people," he said. "Clearly, he's a repeat offender. Doesn't have any respect for the law or the court or for other human safety."

Denver7 Traffic Driver suspected of DUI arrested after woman dies in Wheat Ridge crash on I-70 Katie Parkins

He told Denver7 that while his 2-year-old son was physically OK, the pain of losing his mother was evident.

"Miraculously, he's okay. You know, I expected the worst. Usually when you have a head-on collision, people don't really walk away from it," Chavez said. "Now he's traumatized. He's not his normal self. Considering, you know, how tragic everything was and how serious the accident was, I'm very thankful that he came out okay."

He continued, "He's not like physically injured. I know that he has some emotional and mental trauma, I'm sure, as a result of this, and we're just trying to be as patient as we can with him and and he's looking for mama," Chavez added. "You know, he wants to know his mom is."

Through tears, Chavez expressed his gratefulness to those who surrounded him during Thursday morning's hearing and to the community members who reached out after learning about his wife's death.

"This is my family and my children, some of them, and I'm very thankful that they're here for me today," said Chavez. "Jody was very loved. We had a good thing, and it was just... it was torn away from us, and I just wish that this didn't happen. I was hoping it was just a nightmare that we all have from time to time, but it's very real," Chavez added. "I love these guys, man. I'm glad that they're here for me, and this is just some of them. I got a lot of support, and I was overwhelmed to see the community helping as well."

Denver7 Chavez family

The family has started a GoFundMe online fundraiser in order to help pay for funeral costs and other expenses. You can donate through this link.

As for the suspect, he's expected to be officially charged on Thursday, March 20.