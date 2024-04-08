Eastbound E-470 shut down from Sheridan Parkway to I-25 due to deadly crash Monday morning

Eastbound E-470 is shut down from Sheridan Parkway to Interstate 25 due to a deadly crash Monday morning, according to the Broomfield Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

🚨Broomfield Officers are assisting Colorado State Patrol with several road closures while they investigate a serious crash. Eastbound E-470 is shutdown from Sheridan Parkway to I-25. Please avoid the area and follow CSP for further updates pic.twitter.com/QaFU2Mohcz — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) April 8, 2024

Three vehicles were involved, CSP Sgt. Patrick Rice told Denver7. One person was killed and one person is in critical condition when there was at least one rollover, according to CSP.

The agency first got report of the wreck at 5:45 a.m. Monday, CSP Sgt. Rice told Denver7. CSP does not know yet what caused the crash and whether or not any citations will be issued,

Law enforcement does not have an estimated time for the affected roadways.

Drivers can use 144th to York Street or take Highway 7 to York Street and then go east as alternatives, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Just about all the traffic that was trapped behind the crash has been moved and the access from I-25 to EB E470 is closed.



Use Highway 7 or 144th east to York Street then over to E470. pic.twitter.com/q55rD4TgjY — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) April 8, 2024