Eastbound E-470 shut down from Sheridan Parkway to I-25 due to deadly crash Monday morning

1 person killed, 1 with serious injuries in 3-car wreck
Eastbound E-470 is shut down from Sheridan Parkway to Interstate 25 due to a crash Monday morning, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 10:16:44-04

Eastbound E-470 is shut down from Sheridan Parkway to Interstate 25 due to a deadly crash Monday morning, according to the Broomfield Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

Three vehicles were involved, CSP Sgt. Patrick Rice told Denver7. One person was killed and one person is in critical condition when there was at least one rollover, according to CSP.

The agency first got report of the wreck at 5:45 a.m. Monday, CSP Sgt. Rice told Denver7. CSP does not know yet what caused the crash and whether or not any citations will be issued,

Law enforcement does not have an estimated time for the affected roadways.

Drivers can use 144th to York Street or take Highway 7 to York Street and then go east as alternatives, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

