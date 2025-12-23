Driving You Crazy: Why is the entrance to the left-turn lane from Reservoir Road to Quincy Ave. only 35 feet?

AURORA, Colo. — Andrew from Centennial writes, “What's driving you crazy? Why is the entrance to the left-turn lane from Northbound Reservoir Rd. to Westbound Quincy Ave only 35 feet? This is an incredibly short opening and at a speed of 35mph that would give you less than a second to enter the turn lane. The left-turn lane is also used for East Rice Dr. but the curved white line seems indicates you must turn left onto Rice and cannot proceed straight in the turn lane to turn left onto Westbound Quincy.”

When I went out to look at the way, first thought was, I think the striping could be clearer with how the left turn lane is configured. However after I talked to the engineering department with Aurora Public Works, I can understand why they have the lane laid out the way they do.

City engineers told me they designed that lane to have two functions — one, as a left turn lane for northbound drivers on Reservoir Road to go left at Quincy Avenue; Two, as an acceleration lane for drivers turning left from eastbound Rice Drive onto northbound Reservoir. City engineers told me this dual-function lane configuration really helps drivers turning left from Rice Drive make the turn safer by making it two stages — first, turning into the acceleration lane, then merging right to continue northbound on Reservoir when safe. I never saw anyone using it that way. They all turned left into the regular left lane going north.

This same Rice Drive acceleration lane also acts as the left-turn lane for drivers on northbound Reservoir Road at Quincy Avenue. That’s why, engineers told me, there is a continuous solid white line from Rice Drive to Quincy Avenue. It was designed as a single, continuous lane line to serve both functions.

I think part of the confusion with this double functioning lane is the solid white line that separates the left through lane from the turn/acceleration lane. As I wrote in a story about white lines five years ago, there is a common misconception that drivers are not allowed to cross a solid white line. It is legal to cross a single, solid white line. Although it is "discouraged" depending on the situation. It is not legal to cross double white lines on or off the interstates. Aurora traffic engineers told me in this case, since the line separating the through lane from the left-turn lane is a single solid white line, drivers are legally permitted to cross it to enter the turn lane for Quincy Avenue.

I asked the traffic engineer if the City of Aurora would consider changing the markings to dashes to indicate that drivers are free to merge in or out of that lane. I was told yes, the city will consider future changes to the turn lane configuration but that won’t come until the city resurfaces the roadway and there are no immediate or short-term plans for that.

