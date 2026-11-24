BROOMFIELD, Colo — George from Adams County writes, “What's driving you crazy? Why does Broomfield use completely noncompliant all-CAPS street name signs? What's the deal with Broomfield dodging federal guidelines solely to make signs that are less legible and more difficult to read, especially for elderly drivers?”

Broomfield isn’t dodging the change in guidelines to use mixed case street signs instead of all caps as now set out in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways (MUTCD). It is just taking them, and most municipalities around the state, longer than expected to come into full compliance. The guidelines changed with the 2009 guide and even though you and I would think that 17 years should be long enough to become 100% compliant, most municipalities still haven’t fully caught up yet. This standard did not have a deadline for compliance giving municipalities as many years as needed to become compliant.

If we look back 20+ years you would see the MUTCD allowed names on signs to be either in all caps or have only the first letter capitalized. The new standard by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) states that conventional green and blue road signs displaying the names of streets, places, and highways should use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters eliminating the option of using only uppercase letters.

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The FHWA made this road sign change after conducting research on how drivers perceive signs while on the road, especially when they need to see signs from far away. They found that because drivers often have only a brief time to read these signs, mixed case signs were generally easier to read than all uppercase signs and that drivers find it easier to read signs when they can recognize the shape of a word and using mixed-case lettering formed patterns to make words more legible.

The City and County of Broomfield (CCOB) Traffic and Streets team tells me staff is continuously working on replacing all of the named street signs across the city, but they advise this transformation will take much more time. “The update is going to be a lengthy process, as there are quite a lot of signs, and replacement is going to be done in phases with an annual goal of producing and installing 1,000 signs per year. Overall, the implementation is expected to be completed over the course of six years.”

State and local transportation agencies are required to implement the new lettering style only as they install new signs or replace existing signs. This is the reason the process is not going as quickly as you might like.

I also talked to one traffic engineer from Arapahoe County who told me they are about 65% complete with their conversion and that full compliance will take many more years. I’m told most of the municipalities in the state are still very behind in their conversion. CDOT has already spent tens of millions of dollars over the past 15 years on sign replacements and upgrades as they remove older signs that are out of compliance with the new regulations.

According to SatetySign.com, a standard MUTCD-compliant, double-sided street sign blade costs between $33 and $130, depending on aluminum style, the overall dimensions, and the grade of reflective sheeting. Then there is the cost of labor to replace older signs that can run several hundred dollars per intersection. This is one of the reasons there is no federal or state deadline requiring municipalities to immediately replace existing uppercase street signs as the FHWA allows for changes of signs in the normal course of replacement that happens on average every 10 to 20 years, or whenever they become damaged, faded, or vandalized.

Broomfield tells me their annual expenditures for this transformation are projected at $12,055, bringing the overall estimated cost to $72,330. Old signs will continue to be processed through their recycling program where existing signs undergo hydrostripping to strip off old material, allowing the aluminum plates to be reused. Broomfield says the Hydrostripping runs $2.32 per sq. ft., offering significant savings compared to brand-new aluminum plates at $7.54 per sq. ft.

I was told by the Broomfield traffic team that the Palisade Park neighborhood is mostly complete and they are now moving to the south into the Anthem subdivision.

The Broomfield traffic team tells me the MUTCD guidelines will be reflected in the next version of their local Engineering Standards and Specifications guide, likely in 2027. Below is the official wording of the new guidelines laid out in the MUTCD:

MUTCD Lettering Rules for Street Signs



Mixed-Case Requirement: Street and place names on conventional road guide and street name signs should be composed of initial uppercase letters with the remaining letters in lowercase. [1, 2, 3]

Street and place names on conventional road guide and street name signs should be composed of initial uppercase letters with the remaining letters in lowercase. [1, 2, 3] Reason for the Rule: Research shows that mixed-case lettering creates distinct word shapes and "patterns," making signs significantly easier and faster for drivers—especially older drivers—to read from a distance. [1, 2]

Research shows that mixed-case lettering creates distinct word shapes and "patterns," making signs significantly easier and faster for drivers—especially older drivers—to read from a distance. [1, 2] Proportion Standards: When using mixed-case lettering, the MUTCD specifies that the nominal loop height (the main body of a lowercase letter, excluding ascenders or descenders like the stem on a "d" or tail on a "g") should be three-quarters (¾) or roughly 75% of the height of the initial uppercase letter. [1, 2, 3]

When using mixed-case lettering, the MUTCD specifies that the nominal loop height (the main body of a lowercase letter, excluding ascenders or descenders like the stem on a "d" or tail on a "g") should be or roughly 75% of the height of the initial uppercase letter. [1, 2, 3] Exceptions & Supplementary Text: While the main street name uses mixed-case lettering, supplementary designations—such as the street type (STREET, AVENUE, ROAD) or directional quadrants (NW)—may sometimes appear in smaller lettering or all-caps depending on the specific design and local standards. Most non-street name signs (like regulatory or warning signs) still use all-uppercase letters. [1, 2]

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