Driving You Crazy: CDOT needs to look into extending the merge from Sheridan to Highway 285

DENVER, Colo — Maggie from Denver writes, “What's driving you crazy? Merging from northbound Sheridan Blvd onto 285 heading “West”. Cars on 285 don’t seem to understand vehicles coming up that ramp are allowed to merge into the traffic flow. It’s a very short merge too making it worse and I’ve had a few close calls. CDOT needs to look into extending this merge lane. This was all built years ago when traffic was much less. Please remind drivers on the rules of highway merging!”

The general rule for all merging as stated in the Colorado Drivers Handbook is, “You must yield to all vehicles on that roadway. Do not merge if another vehicle must slow down for you.”

More specifically for highway merging the handbook goes on to say, “Do not merge into traffic until the solid white line has ended. Do not stop in the acceleration lane unless absolutely necessary. Remember, you must yield the right of-way to the traffic already on the freeway.”

That means drivers on Highway 285 have the right-of-way so the drivers on that ramp merging onto 285 must yield, including slowing down and pulling in behind traffic when entering the right lane.

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The interesting design of this ramp is that it is very long, until you get to the point where you have to merge with traffic. I measured it at about 1000 feet from Sheridan to the merging area. The problem is you only have about 300 feet to make that merge into the right lane on 285 before you run out of ramp. Conversely, the ramp from Sheridan to northbound 285 becomes a new right lane so no merging is required.

When I was out there, my first thought about extending that ramp is there isn’t enough room due to how close the W Hampden Service Road is to the north side of 285. I asked CDOT engineers about that and they told me, “Our team recognizes that the existing acceleration lane is not as long as we previously estimated, which may contribute to merging concerns. We acknowledge that the roadway's geometry, coupled with the inconsistent shoulder width in this area, limits our ability to extend the acceleration lane effectively at this time.”

One other consideration is the crash history of this merge. CDOT reviewed the issues you raised and conducted an extensive analysis of crash data over the past five years. Their findings revealed no recorded crashes attributable to merging-lane traffic from March 31, 2021, to March 31, 2026. Additionally, their assessment indicated that the potential for crash reduction at this location is rated as low, both in terms of the total number of crashes and their severity. The engineers say this suggests that, while merging traffic can be challenging, the current conditions have not resulted in significant safety issues.

CDOT engineers tell me that doesn’t mean there is nothing they can do. “We are committed to enhancing safety measures in the interim and will install merge lane arrows to provide clear warnings to drivers approaching from the westbound direction on US 285. This visual cue aims to improve awareness and encourage safer merging practices among all motorists.”

This is also a good time to remind all drivers that merging onto a highway can sometimes be a team activity. It doesn’t take any effort from right-of-way drivers to slow down a touch to let someone get on. Even in the Colorado Drivers Handbook it says, “Let people merge, even if you don’t agree with what they’re doing.” One very easy way to help if you are already in traffic is to move over a lane if you see someone coming up a ramp. It would also help to bring back the thank you wave when someone does allow you to merge in front of them. A little grace goes a long way.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.