ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Michael from Denver writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Going east on Dartmouth at Tejon there is a sign that indicates LEFT TURN ONLY. How can that be when there is only one lane that goes straight?”

That left turn only sign that hangs over the roadway is a remnant of a time where there used to be a center turn lane, a dedicated left turn lane and no bike lane on that section of Dartmouth Ave.

Years ago, both east and west Dartmouth Ave had one vehicle travel lane as well as a center dual turn lane that was used by drivers going to one of the many businesses in the area. During that configuration when drivers were going east, that center turn lane transitioned into a left turn only lane just before Tejon which allowed the one travel lane to stay open when others were turning left onto Tejon. That overhead left turn only sign was hung over the lane during that time. But a few years ago, that center turn lane was removed by the city of Englewood when they changed the layout of the roadway to include a dedicated bike lane but they failed to remove that overhead sign during that transition and it remains to this day.

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I talked to Chris Harguth with the city of Englewood about the sign. He said that they appreciate the viewer bringing it to their attention and after their public works crews went to check it out, they agreed that the sign was confusing.

“You're correct, the overhead sign is a remnant of the previous traffic configuration. The street has since been reconfigured with the addition of a bike lane, and the sign no longer reflects how traffic moves through the intersection. We understand why that would be confusing.”

Chris told me they got to work right away after I contacted him but said removing the sign took a little longer than anticipated because of its proximity to the railroad crossing and the need to coordinate with BNSF Railway, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and CDOT. He said as soon as they secured all the necessary approvals, the sign was removed.

I went back out to check and can verify the sign is now gone.

Removing that sign is the least of the changes that are still to come to this part of Dartmouth Ave. The West Dartmouth multimodal safety project was advertised for bids November 3 and the work will further transform this corridor. The $1,575,000 project will modify the West Dartmouth corridor from S. Platte River Dr. to Zuni St in several ways including changing the existing pavement markings to implement better bike lanes, reconstructing curb ramps to meet ADA compliance, replacing the traffic signals at Zuni and Tejon and adding improved street lighting.

Englewood tells me once they select a contractor, they anticipate the construction process to start around the new year and expect all of the changes to be completed by mid-to-late 2027.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.