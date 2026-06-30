Driving You Crazy: Why are DIA's close-in parking lot accessible spaces roped off?

DENVER — Fes from Aurora writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Why are the disabled parking spaces at DIA at the close-in parking lot roped off?It has been that way for a long time because you can look at the space and see how much trash they have collected.This is in the both east and west parking areas. I'm talking about the parking lot directly across from the arrival on the fourth floor where it is seven dollars per hour.”

Jayson Luber Closed off disabled parking spaces on the level 4 DIA parking garage for ADA work up on level 5

Before I asked Denver International Airport about this, I went out to there to take a look for myself. What I found at the level 4 east side parking area were several tall, skinny traffic poles stretched out across all of the accessible parking spaces with yellow tape across them. Except for one parking space where someone looked to have cut the tape and parked in one of the spaces, all were unavailable. I also saw a mechanical lift in one of the spaces indicating there was some work going on, possibly on the part of the garage above these spaces. The only indication of why the cones and tape were there or that work was happening was a sign that only said the spaces were off limits starting May 30.

At the west side level 4 parking area, all of the tape and cones were moved away from in front of the accesible spaces and grouped together in a striped area next to the accessible spaces and I saw several permitted vehicles using those spaces.

I asked officials at the airport why the spaces were blocked off and what work was being performed. I was told it was part of the domes and ramp project that is happening up on Level 5. The project, which began in March, created an elevated crosswalk and accessibility ramps to help improve pedestrian safety at the terminal west, and soon to include terminal east commercial ground transportation drop-off/ pick-up areas.

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I was told the work was on level 5. So, why block off spaces on level 4? I was told it was to prevent concrete or any garage material from falling onto passengers or vehicles during the work above. The reason the cones and tape were moved from the parking spaces on the west side is work wrapped up late last week, so workers don’t need to protect that area any longer.

I verified that when I went back out to the airport a week later. I saw that all the level 4 west parking spaces were available for use as all the cones and tape were clear. I then walked up the stairs to level 5 and saw the new, improved walkway.

Jayson Luber The newly improved pedestrian walking area on Level 5 of DIA's commercial ground transportation drop-off/ pick-up area

It is really nice with one, smooth walking area from the airport doors to the end of the platform. There are new red painted truncated domes, the small bumps that helps the visually impaired detect when they are about to leave the sidewalk. The new path is clean and visually appealing.

Now the ramp project work will shift to the east side level 5 ground transportation area, but that won’t start in earnest until next week, after the July 4 holiday weekend. And with construction starting on the east side, I saw that the accessible parking spaces on level 4 are already fully blocked. I saw cones, tape and construction equipment already staged in the accessible spaces. The airport said you can expect the spaces will remain blocked until possibly as late as September. Additionally, general parking spaces could be closed in hyper-focused areas for a few days or weeks at a time as the project moves through multiple phases.

Since I didn't see a sign at the roped off spaces that directed people to any other nearby accessible spaces, even temporary ones, I asked airport officials why that accommodation was not made and if that accommodation will be made going forward. I was told there are permanent signs that indicates there are accessible parking areas on other levels but the airport added, “We recognize that additional signage near those temporary closures indicating where to find other ADA parking spaces in the garage would also be helpful. As part of our transition to the East side, we will be implementing additional signage to better direct customers to accessible parking.”

When I went back the second time to the airport, I did not see any additional signage at the east side blocked parking area directing people somewhere else but know that all of the accessible spaces are available at the level 4 west side close-in parking area.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.