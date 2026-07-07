WATKINS, Colo — Jeff from Aurora writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Someone should probably start looking into the crumbling Manilla Rd, I-70 overpass. I have been watching this deterioration for almost a decade. I am simply concerned for the safety of the vehicles who travel either under or on top of this overpass. It’s pretty scary. I admit that I give my vehicle a little more gas to get through it faster!”

There are many bridges in Colorado that seem like they are about to fall down but how a structure looks and structural integrity are two different things. I agree with you Jeff, the supports for the two I-70 bridges over Manilla Road are crumbling. I have seen a lot of rough looking bridges and this might be the worst one yet.

I saw exposed rebar. You can see what looks like rust and salt stains from I-70 deicer runoff. I saw many small pieces and several large chunks of concrete on the ground that have fallen off the supports above. One of the support pillars has a large crack in it all the way from the ground to the top and another has exposed rebar from the bottom to the top. It isn’t pretty to say the least. All that said, CDOT and structural engineers assure me both of these bridges are safe to drive on and under saying they inspect all bridge structures routinely to ensure safety and will addresses any unsafe condition immediately.

There are two separate bridge structures here, one for eastbound I-70, the other for westbound. I looked at the latest publicly available bridge inspection reports published in May 2023. Both show these bridges were constructed in 1960 and reconstructed in 1986. The most disturbing part of the inspection report is that both bridges are listed as “poor” with the substructure for both bridges receiving a rating of 4 with 10 being best and 0 being failure. That 4 rating puts the bridge in the structurally deficient classification which means this bridge has significant deterioration in one or more key components of deck, superstructure or substructure. The bridge deck and superstructure are rated as a number 6 or satisfactory.

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Another part of the inspection report covers the overall Structural Evaluation Appraisal. It lists the substructure as “Minimum Tolerable” and gives the underclearance, or area available to travel under the bridge, for both bridges a rating of 3 or intolerable, with the need for high priority corrective action.

CDOT told me they last did a routine inspection of these bridges in May 2025. After that inspection engineers immediately ordered a detailed analysis and life-cycle cost analysis to determine the best course of action, either rehabilitation or replacement. After looking over the analysis, they determined both bridges need to be replaced.

The next step was creating a planning report to outline what a replacement project would include, such as preliminary design, conceptual cost estimates, and project requirements. Engineers tell me to move forward with the replacement they need to secure funding. That funding could come from a mix of federal and state funds. As of March, 2026, both of the bridges are on the list of FASTER eligible bridges. FASTER refers to the Funding Advancements for Surface Transportation and Economic Recovery Act of 2009. FASTER allows the state to improve roadway safety, repair deteriorating bridges, and support and expand transit by generating about $200 million every year through several vehicle registration fees and fines.

While CDOT waits to find the needed funding for replacement, they tell me their bridge inspection team will continue to conduct routine inspections to monitor the bridge's integrity and ensure it remains safe for travel. Those inspection crews will also give a heads up to CDOT maintenance and operations teams if preventative maintenance is needed. Those teams inspect 3464 vehicular bridges around the state, as well as culverts, tunnels, and retaining walls to ensure they're safe.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.