Crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Colfax Avenue creating major delays from Broadway Tuesday morning

DENVER — A crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Colfax Avenue is creating major delays all the way back to Colorado Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Denver Police Department said. The crash involving two drivers around 5:54 a.m. Tuesday closed multiple lanes of the highway.

Crews are still trying to clear the crash from the left and center lanes of northbound I-25. The backup is affecting northbound Santa Fe to northbound I-25 and eastbound 6th Avenue from Sheridan.

DPD advised morning commuters find alternative routes. Luber recommended using side streets University Boulevard, Broadway and Santa Fe. Just don't try to use Santa Fe to get to I-25, Luber said.

All lanes were cleared and reopened to traffic around 7:27 a.m. Tuesday. However, Luber said the traffic jam will take a while to ease.