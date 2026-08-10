Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to more incidents of 'outrageous' distracted driving

DENVER — Over the past few weeks, Colorado law enforcement agencies have responded to numerous serious, sometimes fatal, crashes on Colorado roadways with many stemming from road rage or distracted driving.

“Especially this time of year where it's the warmer months, we are seeing a lot more outrageous things that people are doing in terms of distracted driving,” Colorado State Trooper Hunter Mathews said. “As I drive down the road, I can see some women putting on makeup and driving with their knee, or a man shaving while he's just going through traffic. These are the things that we've been seeing just going throughout the year, and it's leading to a lot more crashes.”

Mathews said many drivers are attempting to save time.

“It's insane what people do when they try to save a little bit of time to get to work,” Mathews said.

Mathews said distracted driving often leads to other violations.

“It leads to more speeding, it leads to lane violations or weaving outside of your lane. These are all things that we see, and we can obviously see you in your rear view. So we can charge you with those as well as just careless driving, which is driving without due regard,” Mathews said.

It’s especially important for drives to eliminate distractions this time of year with more kids walking, biking and riding the bus to school, Matthews said.