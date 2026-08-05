Husband, wife charged in fatal road rage shooting after chase in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Colorado couple was formally charged Wednesday in connection with a deadly road rage shooting that occurred after a crash involving the two vehicles in Jefferson County last month.

Prosecutors charged Steven Cole Simpson, 25, with first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of 23-year-old Andrew Luke Bott.

Steven Simpson’s wife, Corryn Simpson, 26, was charged with first-degree murder as an accessory.

Investigators said the Simpsons were in a white BMW X5 when it was involved in a crash with a Ford F-150 carrying Bott as a passenger near Arapahoe Community College around 10:30 p.m. on July 25.

Following the incident, the driver of the Ford 150 allegedly fled the crash scene, prompting the driver of the BMW, Steven Simpson, to pursue the Ford, according to prosecutors.

During this time, Corryn Simpson allegedly called 911 to report the collision while the BMW continued following the pickup truck. Dispatchers told the BMW's occupants to stop pursuing the vehicle.

Dispatch heard Steven Simpson make a threatening statement followed by the sound of two gunshots during the 911 call, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors allege Steven Simpson fired multiple shots at the pickup during the pursuit, striking Bott in the head.

Minutes later, deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call in the Grant Ranch neighborhood. When dispatchers called back, the driver of the Ford reported that another vehicle had been chasing them and that Bott had been shot.

Bott was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities said the suspects were identified after detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, working with the Littleton Police Department, used witness statements, 911 recordings, Flock cameras and surveillance footage, which showed both vehicles entering and leaving the Grant Ranch neighborhood within seconds of each other.

Searches of the Simpsons' home and vehicle led to the seizure of three 9mm handguns, ammunition and other evidence. Investigators said the ammunition was consistent with shell casings recovered at the scene, according to the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The couple was taken into custody on July 29.

Both are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County Court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2.

