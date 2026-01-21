Closure of on-ramp from Evans Avenue to northbound Santa Fe Drive begins Wednesday evening

DENVER — The on-ramp from Evans Avenue to northbound Santa Fe Drive will be closed, starting Wednesday evening, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said.

The closure is part of a project to build a new pedestrian bridge. The construction will last up to 12 weeks in total, according to DOTI. The new bridge is set to be built at W. Jewell Avenue as a safe way for users to cross over Santa Fe, freight and RTD rail lines. It will also connect neighborhoods east and west of Santa Fe Drive.

Detour routes will be posted in the area for drivers who would've taken the on-ramp from Evans to Santa Fe, DOTI said. Alternative routes to northbound Santa Fe include Mississippi Avenue to the north, as well as Dartmouth and Hampden avenues to the south.

Also impacting Santa Fe in the next week is an underpass project along Iowa Avenue, beginning Monday. DOTI will reconstruct the existing sidewalk along the north side of the underpass, replace the existing stairs with ramps and add new lighting along the pathway.

To demolish and reconstruct the sidewalk, DOTI said it will need to fully close Iowa Avenue to cars in both directions between Acoma Street and Santa Fe. The full extent of that project will be nine months.