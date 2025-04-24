CBI issues Medina Alert for car, driver suspected in hit-and-run crash Wednesday night

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina Alert for a truck and its driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at Speer Boulevard and Wewatta Street, the driver of the truck reportedly hit a pedestrian on a scooter, causing serious injuries, according to the CBI. The driver then left the scene of the crash.

The person behind the wheel of the truck was described as a woman between 40 and 50 years old, with a medium build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

The vehicle she was driving was reportedly a black 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a black topper and the Colorado license plate number 83LARA.

Anyone with information about the driver's whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.