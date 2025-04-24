Watch Now
Denver police investigating hit-and-run crash involving scooter near Ball Arena amid Avs-Stars Game 3

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a scooter near Ball Arena amid Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

In a social media post, the department said it was investigating a crash involving a motorist and a "standup scooterist" near Speer Boulevard and Wewatta Street.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were provided. Game 3 between the Avs and Stars is underway at Ball Arena. It is unclear if any of the involved people were at Wednesday's game.

Denver PD asked drivers to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

