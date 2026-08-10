I-70 reopens after crash near Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels

UPDATE| The roadway has since reopened.

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed down at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel for a multi-vehicle crash, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A trooper was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital, CSP said. The extent of the trooper's injuries are unknown at this time, though.

Three to four vehicles were involved in the crash around 11 a.m. Monday, including a CSP patrol vehicle, the agency told Denver7. CSP does not know the extent of injuries to any other drivers, as of 11:42 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 6, CSP said. I-70 Eastbound traffic caught between Silverthorne and the tunnel is currently being turned around at the tunnel.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes, as it's unknown when this stretch of road will reopen.

Find more information here.