Aurora police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash on E. Colfax Avenue, I-225 on-ramp Sunday night

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash on E. Colfax Avenue Sunday night that left one pedestrian dead.

Around 9:52 p.m, Aurora police received word that a driver reportedly hit a woman on the westbound side of Colfax at the on-ramp for Interstate 225, and the driver did not remain on scene.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was already dead.

APD said officers are actively searching the area for a suspect and working to gather information about who the driver may be.

Anyone with potentially related information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, APD said.