Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 Traffic

Actions

Aurora police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash on E. Colfax Avenue, I-225 on-ramp Sunday night

Aurora police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash on E. Colfax Avenue Sunday night that left one pedestrian dead.
APD looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash on E. Colfax Avenue Sunday
aurora police generic.png
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash on E. Colfax Avenue Sunday night that left one pedestrian dead.

Around 9:52 p.m, Aurora police received word that a driver reportedly hit a woman on the westbound side of Colfax at the on-ramp for Interstate 225, and the driver did not remain on scene.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was already dead.

APD looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash on E. Colfax Avenue Sunday

APD said officers are actively searching the area for a suspect and working to gather information about who the driver may be.

Anyone with potentially related information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, APD said.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
traffic.jpg