Semitruck runs into A-line RTD commuter train Monday morning, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A semitruck ran into an RTD commuter train on the A Line Monday around 9:21 a.m., according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

All of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Smith Road are closed east of Sable Boulevard, APD said. The northbound lanes of Sable Boulevard are also closed at the train tracks.

Drivers should expect significant delays, and APD advised using Chambers Road and Peoria Street as alternative routes.

Shuttle buses will replace the A Line service from Central Park Station to 40th Ave. and Airport Boulevard at the Gateway Station, RTD said.

There were 55 people on board the A Line train at the time of the crash, according to RTD. The train operator was taken to the hospital for injuries from broken glass. Three people riding the train sustained minor injuries, APD said. The driver of the semitruck was not injured.

There is significant damage to the rail crossing safety equipment, according to Aurora police, which will cause an extensive road closure. There's no estimated time for the road to reopened.