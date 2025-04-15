1 person hospitalized after driving away from traffic stop, jumping I-25 median, hit by driver Monday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was hospitalized after driving away from a traffic stop, jumping out of the car, over an Interstate 25 median near Mead and was hit by another driver, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

The highway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while law enforcement investigated what happened, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Drivers were rerouted around the closure.

It stemmed from a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over a driver in the area of Rocky Mountain Avenue and Highway 34 in Loveland. He proceeded to drive away from deputies, so they pursued.

The man was driving recklessly on southbound I-25, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, before he was stopped by a flat tire. That's when he got out of his car, jumped over the center median and was struck by oncoming drivers in the northbound lanes. The suspect was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Three deputies got minor injuries during the pursuit, received medical treatment, and were subsequently released.