Intergovernmental agreement for Denver Summit FC stadium site to go before city council Monday night

Denver City Council is preparing to vote Monday night on the intergovernmental agreement for the Denver Summit FC stadium site.
DENVER — Denver City Council is set to vote at Monday night's meeting on a proposed agreement for the Denver Summit FC stadium site project between the City and County of Denver and the Broadway Station Metropolitan District.

At last week’s South Platte River Committee hearing, several measures were approved after previously being postponed. Now, the full Denver City Council will decide on items like rezoning and the intergovernmental agreement for the site.

Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez said there isn’t a lot of time to decide what the infrastructure needs for this site are going to be or what to do with the site if the proposal is shot down.

“If this doesn't pass, it is unlikely that anybody will use the site. It's not a great piece of land between highways and a train and the river is so it has to be a very specific use, a very specific person, and that's why it has that vacant for most of my life,” Councilwoman Alvidrez said. “Part of the reason this site is also important isn't that it's just been a blighted piece of land. It's that it inhibits mobility across my district."

