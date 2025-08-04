SafeSport Center to offer free training courses this week

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport is offering free training this week to 500 people as part of International Safe Sport Day, which takes place Friday.

The center's "SafeSport Trained" course is part of a series that teaches about recognizing factors that make athletes more vulnerable to abuse and knowing when and how to report abuse and misconduct.

The Denver-based center was opened in 2017 to combat sex abuse in U.S. Olympic sports. It considers training among its core missions and receives a federal grant worth more than $2 million each year that helps support training and education on abuse prevention as well as the center's audit and compliance efforts with organizations that run Olympic sports in the U.S.

The free courses are being offered to people outside the Olympic and Paralympic movement who would otherwise need to purchase the course. Registration is open this week on a first-come, first-served basis.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports