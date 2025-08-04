Marcelo Balboa set to be honored for his role in growing Colorado's soccer community

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids are set to retire Marcelo Balboa's Number 17. I'll be just the second time in franchise history a number has earned this distinct honor.

For Balboa, the honor fits his legacy.

In addition to being one of America's greatest defenders, Balboa dedicated his life to growing Colorado's soccer community.

“When we qualified for the 1990 World Cup nobody really knew what the World Cup was in the United States," Balboa said. "It’s always been an educational piece [for me].”

Balboa remembers interest in the world's game was pretty slim here in Colorado when he first joined the Rapids.

“There were guys on our team that were working before they played in the MLS for $90,000 or $100,000," Balboa said. "They decided to come play professional soccer and help this league for $50,000 or $60,000. So they took a pay cut.”

Those original Rapids sacrificed to create a soccer community here in the Centennial State.

“To me, being an ambassador is very important because you’re with kids you’re trying to educate people on our game," Balboa said.

Three decades later, Balboa's dedication to education is bearing fruit in the form of Denver Summit FC.

As Colorado's soccer culture grew, it became a leader in the women's game. Girls from around the state flooded soccer programs, and top talent developed right here in our own backyard.

Balboa thinks the Rapids and Summit can help each other moving forward.

"There’s room for both," Balboa said. "But the only way we’re going to grow, the only way this sport is going to keep growing is if we find a way to work together. Between the Rapids and the Summit, they have to work together to make this grow. It’ll grow their fan-base, it’ll grow our fan-base. It’ll grow soccer in the state and I think that’s the most important thing.”

On the pitch, the Rapids are wearing Original Green throwback uniforms as an homage to Balboa's greatness.

“It hit me a little harder than most people when I saw my little bicycle emblem on it," Balboa said. "It was unexpected. [It put] a huge smile on my face when I saw that.”

That smile may be shrouded in tears at his number retirement ceremony. Tears of joy, no doubt, for a life spent in service to the game he loves.

“You see a player who used to crush people," Balboa said. "You’re going to see a guy up there in tears over the joy of what’s happening. I’m trying not to think about it because I’ll get real emotional and I really don’t want to go there, not yet.”