Rockies fire manager Bud Black after historically bad start

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies on Sunday fired manager Bud Black after a historically bad start to the season. The team also fired bench coach Mike Redmond.

The ballclub made the announcement one day after the team lost to the San Diego Padres 21-0. The Rockies were able to squeak out a 9-3 win against the Padres on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to save Black's job.

The Rockies sit at 7-33 — the worst record in Major League Baseball.

What a mess. #Rockies say they back Bud Black after 21-0 loss. Then they win today. And then fire Bud Black. No real surprise. @DenverChannel https://t.co/hM7ptwGxZF — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) May 11, 2025

Third base coach Warren Schaeffer has been named interim manager through the end of the 2025 season, and current hitting coach Clint Hurdle has been named the interim bench coach, according to a news release.

“Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable. Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better,” said Rockies Owner, Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort in a statement. “While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies Baseball.”

The Rockies extended Black, the franchise’s all-time winningest manager, in October of last year on the heels of a sixth straight losing campaign.

Schaeffer has served as the club’s third base and infield coach since the 2023 season.

The Rockies have the worst 40-game start since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who were 6-34.

Denver7's Sydney Isenberg contributed to this report.