Rockies bringing back the franchise's all-time winningest manager Bud Black for the 2025 season

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies are bringing back Bud Black for another season on the heels of a sixth straight losing campaign. Black is the franchise’s all-time winningest manager. The Rockies announced Tuesday they’ve extended Black through the 2025 season. The deal was finalized just over a week after concluding a season in which Colorado finished 61-101. It was the second-worst mark in baseball, behind only the Chicago White Sox. The team also said that bullpen coach Reid Cornelius and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere won’t return to the major league coaching staff. The 67-year-old Black is 537-657 over his eight seasons with Colorado.

