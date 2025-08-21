Freeman hits 2-run homer in 1st inning, Kershaw wins 4th straight start as Dodgers beat Rockies 9-5

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run home run on the sixth pitch of the game, Clayton Kershaw won his fourth straight start, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-5 on Thursday.

Andy Pages had two hits, including a homer, as the Dodgers salvaged a split of the four-game series at Coors Field. Alex Freeland had three hits and was a homer short of the cycle, and Freeman and Mookie Betts had two hits apiece.

Kershaw (8-2) gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, leaving one out short of his fourth consecutive quality start after Brenton Doyle's two-out single in the sixth made it 8-3.

Kershaw, who struck out three and walked one, improved to 29-11 against the Rockies, his most victories against any opponent.

Doyle had two hits, including a homer and four RBIs, and Jordan Beck had two hits for the Rockies, who had won seven of nine.

Freeman hit a 451-foot homer on the first pitch of his at-bat after Betts walked to open the game against Chase Dollander (2-10), and the Dodgers scored in each of the first five innings to build an 8-2 lead capped by Pages' homer leading off the fifth.

Doyle's two-run homer in the eighth made it 9-5.

Dodgers regulars Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez had scheduled days off. Ohtani was struck in the right thigh by a comebacker while pitching Wednesday but is expected to play in the San Diego series this weekend, manager Dave Roberts said.

Dollander gave up nine hits, five for extra bases, and left after Freeland's double capped a two-run fourth for a 7-1 Dodgers lead. He struck out five and walked two.

Key moment

Freeman's first-inning homer into the shrubbery beyond the center field fence was the tone-setter.

Key stat

Clayton Kershaw is 5-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his last seven day-game starts dating to 2023.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Blake Snell (3-1,1.80 ERA) brings a streak of 11 consecutive scoreless innings into a Friday start against Padres RHP Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.97) at San Diego. Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 7.00 ERA) goes against Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcroft (3-2, 3.02) at Pittsburgh.