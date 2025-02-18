Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Denver7 Saturday: Game time, TV info

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers in a possible postseason preview Saturday at Ball Arena, and you can watch the game on Denver7.

Denver went into the All-Star break as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference at 36-19 – 8.5 games out of first place and a half-game behind the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles sat 2.5 games behind the Nuggets as the No. 5 seed at 32-20.

Saturday’s game is expected to be a bout between good friends and fellow Eastern European superstars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Doncic, alongside Lebron James, headlines a new-look Lakers roster after being dealt to LA in a stunning trade-deadline move by the Dallas Mavericks. Saturday is likely to be his fifth game in purple and gold.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Denver7 will air a special pregame newscast at 5 p.m. with live coverage from Ball Arena. Stick around after the final whistle for a postgame newscast.

The contest features the top four players all-time in career triple-doubles. Nuggets teammates Russell Westbrook and Jokic rank first and second on the list with 202 and 155, respectively. James ranks third with 122, and Doncic fourth with 80.

Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double (29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists) this season and playing some of the best basketball of his life, spoke to reporters about missing Doncic at this week’s All-Star festivities as the latter has battled injury since December.

While one of the NBA’s highest-profile young talents went to the West Coast, the Nuggets stood pat at the deadline, showing faith in a roster that has gone 25-9 over the last 34 games heading into the break.

Denver has ended the Lakers’ season each of the last two years, sweeping LA en route to the franchise’s first-ever NBA title in 2023 and beating them in five games of last year’s first round before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West semis.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule