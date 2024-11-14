The Nuggets unveiled a new rainbow ‘city edition’ jersey and lots of fans had the same reaction

The Denver Nuggets on Thursday unveiled a new “city edition” jersey design for the 2024-25 season, to lukewarm reaction online.

The jerseys are white with “5280” sprawled across the chest and rainbow elements inside the lettering and down the sides of the jersey top – a nod to the team’s classic look. The rainbow design inside the “5280” lettering on the top and the “Denver” on the shorts form a mountain pattern.

Some fans are into the new look, with one fan saying they will be “cold in-game” and several others tipping a cap to a “cool” design.

A lot of people don’t like these, but I do. They’re different. I’m gonna have to get one👍🏾 — Spiced Choco Latte🌶️ (@tjuneaux) November 14, 2024

Many others shared a similar reaction to the jerseys: The 5280 should be either included more subtly, or nixed altogether.

Please stop the 5280 😭 — Eric (CW: Orb 🌌🔭🌎) (@erichimmelheber) November 14, 2024

If they just said Denver or Nuggets they would be the hardest jerseys of all time — pichael thompson (@mf_scooby_doom) November 14, 2024

All you had to do was flip the terrible 5280 on the front of the jersey with the Denver on the shorts….. it was so easy. So easy. — CO (@halfklass) November 14, 2024

This 5280 schtik has gotta end. WE GET IT THOSE ARE THE AMOUNT OF FEET IN A MILE AND DENVER IS PRETTY CLOSE TO EXACTLY A MILE HIGH! OH HEY WHY NOT PUT THE LATITUDE AND LONGITUDE OH NO WAIT let’s to the barometric pressure average during the winter and spring months — 〽️♻️⚡️€ (@MaseDeezy) November 14, 2024

Sadly these suck 🥺😭 as much as I love Colorado and our identity as the Mile High state, I think the 5280 on jerseys as a main focal point is so ugly. All the other city skyline jerseys are better — Faseless (@_Faseless) November 14, 2024

this design is so heat if that said “Mile High” instead of 5280 — Normie (@EpicNormie__) November 14, 2024

If only we can switch those denver letter on shorts put on chest instead of 5280. I think it would be better — MDP (@its_me_Osza) November 14, 2024

If the jersey said Denver and the shorts said 5280 this would be a banger — James M. Darschewski Jr. (@jwdblue42) November 14, 2024

Please switch the 5280 and the Denver. Means a lot, thank you! — Trotter Reprise (@BLTrotter) November 14, 2024

The 5280 brand is….terrible. It’s a okay when used as a tertiary element. But as the main brand? Yikes. These would have been great with Denver instead of 5280. — Brenden Huey (@PortlandHuey) November 14, 2024

Agree with everyone saying that 5280 should be on the shorts and Denver should be on the jersey. 😒 — Valerie Vaughan 🏔 (@Altitude5280) November 14, 2024

Just put DENVER instead of 5280 on the front and it would be so fire — Amin (@Amin1Time) November 14, 2024

The Nuggets’ rainbow jerseys from the 1980s are some of the most iconic in Denver sports history. They’ve brought back the rainbow pattern in a few different ways through various alternate jerseys in recent years.

Denver7 revisited the Nuggets’ jersey history during their 2023 NBA title run. Read that story here.