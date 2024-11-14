Watch Now
The Nuggets unveiled a new rainbow ‘city edition’ jersey and lots of fans had the same reaction

It was 1981 and the year of the Delorean and the first space shuttle launch. When an aspiring artist rolled into Colorado giving the Nuggets one of the most iconic looks longtime fans will remember.
The Denver Nuggets on Thursday unveiled a new “city edition” jersey design for the 2024-25 season, to lukewarm reaction online.

The jerseys are white with “5280” sprawled across the chest and rainbow elements inside the lettering and down the sides of the jersey top – a nod to the team’s classic look. The rainbow design inside the “5280” lettering on the top and the “Denver” on the shorts form a mountain pattern.

Some fans are into the new look, with one fan saying they will be “cold in-game” and several others tipping a cap to a “cool” design.

Many others shared a similar reaction to the jerseys: The 5280 should be either included more subtly, or nixed altogether.

The Nuggets’ rainbow jerseys from the 1980s are some of the most iconic in Denver sports history. They’ve brought back the rainbow pattern in a few different ways through various alternate jerseys in recent years.

Denver7 revisited the Nuggets’ jersey history during their 2023 NBA title run. Read that story here.

