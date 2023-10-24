Skyline Drumline "brings the beat" to Denver Nuggets regular season home opener Tuesday

The Skyline Drumline is gearing up to "bring the beat" at the Denver Nuggets regular season home opener Tuesday night.

For those who don't know, the Skyline Drumline is as group of about 40 percussionists who make up the professional drum team at Ball Arena. They perform for Avs games, in addition to the Nuggets games at Ball Arena.

The Skyline Drumline was started about eight years ago by a former member. He was on the Denver Nuggets Hype Squad when he came up with the idea for a drumline.

Players perform at every home game during the game, timeouts and some halftime shows. They also play at Nuggets events around the state, including watch parties and NBA Championship celebrations last season.

Skyline Drumline brings the beat to Nuggets/Avs games

"We try to create first of all, lots of excitement, energy and then memories. Lots of kids here- we definitely want to be family oriented and bring just a ton of positive attitude toward the game and pure, pure excitement," one member John told Denver7's Brian Sanders Tuesday morning.

Skyline Drumline has a setlist of songs they play, but part of the fun for members is also taking liberties when appropriate and ad libbing off each other.

You can catch the full group at the Denver Nuggets game Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Tip off against the Los Angeles Lakers is set for 5:30 p.m. The Nuggets beat the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals last season en route to win the NBA championship.

The team will raise their NBA championship banner from last season to the rafters at Ball Arena Tuesday night, and the players will get their NBA championship rings.

The intersection of Wewatta and Speer Boulevard across from Ball Arena was temporarily renamed "Championship Way" Monday, ahead of Tuesday's game.

"This will be the only facility in America that's ever had three championships across three sports in only two years," Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said at the renaming ceremony Monday. "So this is quite literally the most successful sporting facility in the United States of America."