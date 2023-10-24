Denver renames stretch of Wewatta Street across from Ball Arena 'Championship Way'

Watch Now
Posted at 9:18 PM, Oct 23, 2023
DENVER — The road to Ball Arena was given a new name Monday.

The arena has seen three championships in the past two years — the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth in 2022, followed by the Denver Nuggets in 2023. To honor such a legacy, Denver city leaders renamed a stretch of Wewatta Street to "Championship Way."

"This will be the only facility in America that's ever had three championships across three sports in only two years," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "So this is quite literally the most successful sporting facility in the United States of America."

You can see the sign at the intersection of Wewatta and Speer Boulevard across from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets begin their quest to defend their championship title Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers — a rematch of the Western Conference Finals.

