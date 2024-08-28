Nuggets' Westbrook denies jersey number controversy with Christian Braun, reveals number he’ll wear

DENVER — Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has cleared the air regarding a rumored beef with teammate Christian Braun over what jersey number he’ll wear during the upcoming season.

Westbrook, who the Nuggets signed in the aftermath of a trade this summer, has worn jersey No. 0 for four of the five NBA teams he’s played for. That number, though, already belonged to fellow guard Christian Braun.

Some social media posts went viral this week, claiming Westbrook asked Braun for No. 0 and Braun refused.

Westbrook on Tuesday dispelled those rumors with a post on Instagram.

“[Braun] and I never discussed him passing along the number 0,” his post read. “I didn’t want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number.”

“The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories.”

Westbrook concluded the post by saying he and Braun are “locked in” as teammates in Denver.

Instagram // @russwest44

The 35-year-old, 12th-year player will wear No. 4 with the Nuggets – the same number he wore in his one season with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21.

He signed a two-year, $6.8 million deal with Denver this offseason after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz and then waived by Utah.