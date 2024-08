Denver Nuggets 2024-25 regular season NBA game, TV schedule

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets announced their full 2024-2025 regular season schedule on Thursday which kicks off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena on October 24.

The Nuggets will play on national TV 22 times through the regular season and play seven of the first 10 games at home, the organization said in a release.

The team played before a sold-out crowd at every home game during the 2023-24 season for the first time in Denver Nuggets history and single game tickets go on sale on Saturday, August 17.

DENVER NUGGETS 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON GAME, TV SCHEDULE

OCTOBER (PRE-SEASON)

Friday, October 4: Against Boston (Played in Abu Dhabi)| 10:00 AM

Sunday, October 6: Against Boston (Played in Abu Dhabi)| 8:00 AM

Sunday, October 13: Home game against Phoenix | 7:00 PM

Tuesday, October 15: Home game against OKC | 8:00 PM

Sunday, October 18: At Minnesota | 6:00 PM

OCTOBER (REGULAR SEASON)

Thursday, October 24: Home game against OKC | 8:00 PM TNT

Saturday, October 26: Home game against L.A. Clippers | 3:00 PM ALT

Monday, October 28: At Toronto | 5:30 PM ALT

Tuesday, October 29: At Brooklyn | 5:30 PM ALT

NOVEMBER

Friday, November 1: At Minnesota | 7:30 PM ESPN/ALT

Saturday, November 2: Home game against Utah | 8:00 PM ALT

Monday, November 4: Home game against Toronto | 8:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, November 6: Home game against OKC | 7:00 PM ALT

Friday, November 8: Home against Miami | 7:00 PM ALT

Sunday, November 10: Home against Dallas | 6:00 PM ALT

Friday, November 15: At New Orleans | 6:00 PM ALT

Sunday, November 17: At Memphis | 4:00 PM ALT

Tuesday, November 19: At Memphis | 6:00 PM ALT

Friday, November 22: Home against Dallas | 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT

Saturday, November 23: At L.A. Lakers | 8:30 PM ALT

Monday, November 25: Home against New York | 7:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, November 27: At Utah | 7:00 PM ALT

DECEMBER

Sunday, December 1: At L.A. Clippers | 8:00 PM ALT

Tuesday, December 3: Home against Golden State | 8:00 PM TNT

Thursday, December 5: At Cleveland | 5:00 PM ALT

Saturday, December 7: At Washington | 5:00 PM ALT

Sunday, December 8: At Atlanta | 4:00 PM ALT

Thursday, December 19: At Portland | 8:00 PM ALT

Sunday, December 22: At New Orleans | 5:00 PM ALT

Monday, December 23: Home against Phoenix | 8:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, December 25: At Phoenix | 8:30 PM ESPN

Wednesday, December 27: Home against Cleveland | 7:00 PM ALT

Saturday, December 28: Home against Detroit | 7:00 PM ALT

Monday, December 30: At Utah | 7:00 PM ALT

JANUARY

Wednesday, January 1: Home against Atlanta | 7:00 PM ALT

Friday, January 3: Home against San Antonio | 7:00 PM ALT

Saturday, January 4: At San Antonio | 6:00 PM ALT

Tuesday, January 7: Home against Boston | 8:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, January 8: Home against L.A. Clippers | 7:00 PM ALT

Friday, January 10: Home against Brooklyn | 7:00 PM ALT

Sunday, January 12: At Dallas | 1:00 PM ALT

Sunday, January 14: At Dallas | 7:30 PM TNT

Wednesday, January 15: Home against Houston | 7:00 PM ALT

Friday, January 17: At Miami | 6:00 PM ALT

Sunday, January 19: At Orlando | 4:00 PM ALT

Tuesday, January 21: Home against Philadelphia | 8:00 PM TNT

Thursday, January 23: Home against Sacramento | 7:00 PM ALT

Saturday, January 25: At Minnesota | 1:00 PM ABC

Monday, January 27: At Chicago | 6:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, January 29: At New York | 5:30 PM ESPN/ALT

Friday, January 31: At Philadelphia | 5:30 PM ESPN/ALT

FEBRUARY

Saturday, February 1: At Charlotte | 5:00 PM ALT

Monday, February 3: Home against New Orleans | 7:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, February 5: Home against New Orleans | 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT

Thursday, February 6: Home against Orlando | 7:00 PM ALT

Saturday, February 8: At Phoenix | 7:00 PM ALT

Monday, February 10: Home against Portland | 7:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, February 12: Home against Portland | 7:00 PM ALT

Thursday, February 20: Home against Charlotte | 7:00 PM ALT

Saturday, February 22: Home against Lakers | 6:30 PM ABC

Monday, February 24: At Indiana | 5:00 PM ALT

Thursday, February 27: At Milwaukee | 5:30 PM TNT/ALT

Friday, February 28: At Detroit | 5:00 PM ALT

MARCH

Sunday, March 2: At Boston | 11:00 AM ABC

Wednesday, March 5: Home against Sacramento | 7:00 PM ALT

Friday, March 7: Home against Phoenix | ESPN/ALT

Sunday, March 9: At Oklahoma City | 11:00 AM ABC

Monday, March 10: Mon. at Oklahoma City | 6:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, March 12: Home against Minnesota | 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT

Friday, March 14: Home against L.A. Lakers | 7:30 PM ALT

Saturday, March 15: Home against Washington | 7:00 PM ALT

Monday, March 17: Mon. at Golden State | 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT

Wednesday, March 19: At L.A. Lakers | 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT

Friday, March 21: At Portland | 8:00 PM ALT

Sunday, March 23: At Houston | 5:00 PM ALT

Monday, March 24: Home against Chicago | 7:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, March 26: Home against Milwaukee |7:00 PM ALT

Friday, March: Home against Utah | 7:00 PM ALT

APRIL

Tuesday, April 1: Home against Minnesota | 8:00 PM TNT

Wednesday, April 2: Home against San Antonio | 7:00 PM ALT

Friday, April 4: At Golden State | 8:00 PM ALT

Sunday, April 6: Home against Indiana| 6:00 PM ALT

Wednesday, April 9: At Sacramento | 8:00 PM ESPN/ALT

Friday, April 11: Home against Memphis | 7:00 PM ALT

Sunday, April 13: At Houston | 1:30 PM ALT

Relive the 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Celebration Parade in the video below.