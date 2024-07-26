Veteran guard Russell Westbrook agrees to 2-year deal with Denver Nuggets

DENVER — NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook has agreed to a two-year, $6.8-million deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN.

Westbrook was traded from the Clippers to the Jazz last week. The Jazz bought out his contract and waived him and the Nuggets began negotiations to bring him in as Jamal Murray's backup. The Nuggets lacked depth in the playoffs and then found themselves in dire need of guard depth after parting with veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson earlier this month, The Associated Press reports.

Westbrook appeared in 68 games (11 starts) for the Clippers last season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.10 steals in 22.5 minutes per game. He also played one season each with the Wizards and the Rockets after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 15-year NBA veteran joins Denver with a stellar résumé that includes a league MVP, 10 All-NBA Honors, 9 All-Star appearances, 2 All-Star Game MVPs and being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021-22, according to a news release.

Combined, Westbrook and his new teammate, Nikola Jokić have 329 scored triple-doubles — more than any of the other 29 teams have in their franchise histories (the Lakers have the most, with 316).

Westbrook has also led the league in scoring twice and dished out the most assists three times en route to becoming the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader with 199.

The 35-year-old Long Beach, California native was drafted with the 4th overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder after spending two seasons at UCLA where he was named PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, All-PAC 12 Third Team and Pac-12 All-Tournament Team as a Sophomore in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.