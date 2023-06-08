Watch Now
Another Jokic masterclass, strong second half power Nuggets over Heat in Game 3

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made more NBA Finals history as the Nuggets took control of Game 3 and took a 2-1 series lead over the Heat.
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 07, 2023
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 30-point triple-doubles in a single game to power the Nuggets to a 109-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3.

For Jokic, it was his all-time record tenth triple-double of these playoffs. He became the first player in NBA Finals history to score at least 30 points, grab at least 20 rebounds and record at least 10 assists in a single game.

He finished with 32, 21 and 10, respectively.

Murray added a triple-double of his own with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and rookie Christian Braun was electric off the bench in the win.

The Nuggets took control in the second half after a back-and-forth first half that saw seven ties and seven lead changes. Denver entered the fourth quarter up 14 and staved off a Miami comeback effort in the final minutes to earn a comfortable win.

