Nikola Jokic records his 19th triple-double of the season, Nuggets cruise to 144-109 win over 76ers

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, Aaron Gordon was nearly perfect from the floor and the Denver Nuggets beat Philadelphia 144-109, extending the 76ers' losing streak to seven games.

Jokic finished his triple-double late in the third quarter with an assist that led to a dunk from Gordon. He didn't play in the fourth.

Denver pushed the pace and tied a season-high in points. The team also outscored the Sixers 39-7 in fast-break points.

Tyrese Maxey had 28 points and 10 assists for a Sixers team that remains without an injured Joel Embiid.