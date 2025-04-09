DENVER — Following the firing of Denver Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone, Denver7 is taking a look back at some of Malone's most memorable moments with the team.

Malone's career started in Denver in 2015. Five years later in 2020, he led the team to the Western Conference Finals amid a pandemic-interrupted season. Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers easily handled Denver in five games.

Three years later came a season to remember. First, the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets went on to beat the Miami Heat and clinch their first-ever NBA Championship. Nikola Jokic's brothers were so pleased with the win they lifted Malone off the court in jubilation — a moment that quickly went viral.

Malone commemorated that historic win with some new ink.

Mike Diaz with Triple W Tattoos LLC

Two seasons later, the owners have parted ways with Malone, but fans aren't ready to cut ties with the coach who helped Denver win it all.

"I'm going to welcome the new coach, whoever they can find. I just think they got tough shoes to fill," said Parker Orms, a lifelong Nuggets fan.



Walk through more memorable Malone moments in the video below

Looking back at Michael Malone's memorable moments as Nuggets head coach

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule