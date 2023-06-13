Going to the Nuggets championship parade? What to expect weather-wise on Thursday

DENVER — There should be no rain on the Denver Nuggets championship parade this Thursday for fans looking to celebrate the historic 2023 NBA Finals run.

If you’re looking to make outdoor plans to party with Nuggets Nation, here’s what to expect weather-wise for Denver.

Despite the continuous rounds of widespread rain over the past week, the early morning celebrations should remain dry, according to Denver7 meteorologist Katie LaSalle. “Expect partly sunny skies to start the morning then 60s by the time the route kicks off,”

The celebration kicks off Thursday at 9 a.m. with a rally at Civic Center Park which includes plenty of live music.

Wet and cool weather expected again Tuesday, drier later this week

The parade then starts at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th and Wynkoop Streets. “At 10 o’clock we will stay dry through at least mid day with a few thunderstorms set to pop up later on in the afternoon.” said LaSalle.

The parade route moves southeast on 17th before turning right onto Broadway before ending at Civic Center Park. If you attended last year’s Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade, it’s the exact same route.

Denver Nuggets / City and County of Denver

By the time the Nuggets celebration parade wraps up the temperature should warm up to the low 70s.

“As we look ahead at our statewide futurecast here in Denver, at least a little more cloud coverage is expected by mid-morning on Thursday,” said LaSalle.

By noon, conditions should remain dry with a few showers and storms developing off to Denver’s west. There’s also a slight chance of seeing a storm or two roll east across Colorado’s plains.

You might keep a light pull over handy early in the morning as temperatures will stay in the 60s to low 70s through the celebration festivities.