Denver Nuggets, Special Olympics Colorado partner up to host unforgettable basketball clinic

DENVER — The entire Denver Nuggets team and coaching staff come together Wednesday to host their annual Special Olympics clinic.
"It's my favorite event of the year. It has been for 10 years," head coach Michael Malone said. "It reminds us it's not just about wins and losses and games, it's also about giving back."
A group of 100 Special Olympics athletes from across Colorado participated in basketball drills and got a chance to meet their favorite players.
"I just think it goes to show how much we care about community and people in it," Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan said. "One girl told me that I'm her favorite on the team, so that made me feel really, really good."
Three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic was all smiles while coaching up the kids.
"The Special Olympic athletes get a lot out of this day, but I think our players get a lot more," Malone said.
