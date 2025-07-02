Semitruck and box truck crash on westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel injures one person Wednesday morning

A semitruck and box truck crash on westbound Interstate 70, just west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, injured one person Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 4:18 a.m. Wednesday. One of the drivers was reportedly hurt in the crash.

There are reports of debris all over the road, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber, closing westbound I-70 at the tunnel. Eastbound I-70 remained open.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez said the crash also caused a fuel leak. Luber expected it to require a lengthy cleanup. Luber observed law enforcement truning drivers around, using the access road behind the tunnel.

Luber advised drivers use U.S. Route 6 Loveland Pass as an alternative.