Denver Nuggets host pep rally ahead of Round 1 of NBA playoffs

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets hosted a pep rally at McGregor Square Wednesday afternoon to hype up Nuggets Nation ahead of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs.

Hundreds of fans were treated to live music, dance shows and free merchandise.

"Hopefully we could bring another one back to the city," said Randy Garcia, a Nuggets fan who brought his young son, King, to meet Nuggets mascot Rocky.

Garcia and the Nuggets faithful are eagerly anticipating this year's playoff run.

The Nuggets enter the playoffs as the Western Conference 2-seed and are set to clash again with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"The Lakers [are] getting swept again, twice in a row," said Chris Cooey, a Nuggets fan.

The rally included live performances from Paws The Music, the Skyline Drumline and the Denver Nuggets Dancers. The first 500 fans at the rally received free Nuggets t-shirts.

The Lakers are coming off a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in a play-in game. The Lakers haven't beaten the Nuggets since 2022 and were swept in the Western Conference Finals last year. In 2024, the Nuggets won all three games against the Lakers.

The Nuggets will have a home-court advantage for the series. Game 1 will be played on Saturday at Ball Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 MST. You can watch a special edition of Denver7 News at 5 before the game and stick around for highlights and other news after the game.

Game 4 will also air on Denver7 Saturday, April 27. Tip-off for that one is also slated for 6:30 p.m. MST.