Antetokounmpo has 28 points as Bucks overcome Jokic's triple-double to beat Nuggets 121-112

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, pulled down a season-high 19 rebounds and dished out seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Denver Nuggets 121-112 on Thursday.
Denver's Nikola Jokic shot 13 of 16 and had 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic now has 27 triple-doubles in the 53 games the three-time MVP has played this season.
This was the first matchup of the season between these two multiple-MVP winners. The Bucks play at Denver on March 26.
Brook Lopez added 22 points as the Bucks earned their fifth win in their last six games.
