750,000 people turned out for Nuggets championship parade, city estimates

DENVER – Denver officials estimate 750,000 people attended Thursday’s 2023 Champions Celebration in honor of the first-time world champion Nuggets.

That figure comes from Beth Moyski, the senior vice president of the Denver Downtown Partnership, which was also tweeted by the City and County of Denver.

What a turnout, Nuggets Nation! We believe about 750,000 people came out to celebrate the 2023 NBA Champions. Thank you for an amazing season, @nuggets! #bRINGItIn pic.twitter.com/BCiGzcdMKp — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) June 15, 2023

The total would be 50% more than the estimated 500,000 fans who attended the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade a year ago.

The celebration — which included rallies at Civic Center Park and an approximately one-and-a-quarter-mile parade down 17th and Broadway from Union Station to Civic Center Park – was the capstone on a weeks-long boon to the local economy.

According to the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the city generated as much as $25 million in direct economic impact throughout the NBA Finals, of which Denver hosted three games.

Direct economic impact comes from things like sales in bars and restaurants, or from T-shirts and ticket sales. But the chamber says the indirect impact could be much greater – as much as $100 million.

Indirect impact includes the transactions made between businesses to facilitate and support that activity.

“The attention that it brings with our community [becoming] more globally relevant to company site selection – professionals, executives who are saying, “Hey, where in the world should we invest? Where do we want to put jobs? Where do people want to live and work?,’” said J.J. Ament, the president and CEO of the chamber.

“Having a professional sports team that performs well elevates us on an international stage almost like nothing else.”

The international exposure is thanks in large part to the worldwide broadcast of the games. The Finals were broadcast in 60 languages and 214 countries.

The crowds flocking to downtown Denver are a welcome sight for businesses in the area, like Nola Jane, a Cajun-style restaurant and bar on Market Street in LoDo.

“The street was vibrant, it was crazy downtown,” said Mike Goldman, the restaurant’s owner and executive chef. “It just kept growing and growing [...] Last year, of course, the Avalanche was huge, but the Nuggets have never done this before. So this was a whole different story.”

When it comes to large crowds, Nola Jane doesn’t know any different, Goldman said. It has been the beneficiary of two pro sports championships in two-and-a-half years being open.

“We were so fortunate so lucky, and I can tell you, I attribute significant portions of that to what's happening at Ball Arena to the two championships,” he said.