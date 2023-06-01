Inside the NBA feed truck broadcasting the Finals to 214 countries in 60 languages

Denver7's Russell Haythorn took an exclusive look inside the NBA's world feed truck, which is broadcasting the NBA Finals to 214 countries in 60 languages.

"In the world feed, we're integrating elements from the ABC domestic broadcast with our own international cameras and our international commentators – we have 11 of which who are on site – [and] we're providing that localized flavor for the broadcast around the world," said Dave Barry, the Senior Vice President of Broadcast Operations & Engineering with the NBA.

Take a look inside the world feed truck in the video player above.