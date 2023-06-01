Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Inside the NBA feed truck broadcasting the Finals to 214 countries in 60 languages

On the North side of Ball Arena sits the NBA's world feed truck producing international broadcasts of the Nuggets' first NBA Finals.
Inside the truck broadcasting the NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets to the world.
nba feed truck.png
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 19:40:19-04

Denver7's Russell Haythorn took an exclusive look inside the NBA's world feed truck, which is broadcasting the NBA Finals to 214 countries in 60 languages.

"In the world feed, we're integrating elements from the ABC domestic broadcast with our own international cameras and our international commentators – we have 11 of which who are on site – [and] we're providing that localized flavor for the broadcast around the world," said Dave Barry, the Senior Vice President of Broadcast Operations & Engineering with the NBA.

Take a look inside the world feed truck in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetssection.png

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018