NBA champion and Colorado native Derrick White hosts youth basketball camp in his hometown

Three weeks after winning an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, Derrick White returned to his hometown of Parker to host his annual youth basketball camp.

“This is where I fell in love with the game of basketball,” White said. “So hopefully with this camp, maybe somebody else will fall in love with the game or make a friend.”

Denver7

White flew under the radar of recruiters out of Legend High School. He decided to stay close to home and head to University of Colorado Colorado Springs. After three years of dominating in Division II, he made the jump to Division I and finished his college career at the University of Colorado Boulder.

White was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2017 and has made a name for himself in the NBA, but his journey to get here has been anything but ordinary.

"I didn't think I'd be in the NBA when I was at Legend honestly. But I just wanted to make a name for myself and prove I belong,” White said. “To make the NBA, to be an NBA champion, to do all these things is a big blessing and I’m just thankful.”